JRM Re-Ups With Roto-Rooter for 2025

Roto-Rooter will again partner with JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025, JRM announced Oct. 16.

The company is sponsoring Connor Zilisch and Carson Kvapil for two races each next season.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Roto-Rooter back to JRM in 2025,” JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller said in a team release. “It’s great to see how much our partnership has grown already in the short time that we’ve been together and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Zilisch, who will be piloting the No. 88 Chevy next season, will also have Roto-Rooter as a sponsor for his Xfinity start at Homestead Miami Speedway on Oct. 26.

Kvapil is set to take over the No. 1 with the departure of Sam Mayer for Haas Factory Team.

The specific races for Zilisch and Kvapil with Roto-Rooter backing in 2025 were not announced.