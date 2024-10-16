Blaine Perkins, VIVID EV Team Up for 2 Xfinity Races

Blaine Perkins will have a brand new sponsor to NASCAR for the upcoming Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

VIVID EV, an electric golf cart manufacturer, will become the primary backer on his No. 29 RSS Racing Ford.

The company has previously sponsored Frontstretch; through the deal with RSS, Frontstretch‘s logo will be featured on the front, side and rear bumpers of the car as a thank-you following VIVID EV and Frontstretch‘s previous partnership.

“This is a big move for VIVID EV, and we’re beyond excited to unveil our new paint scheme on Blaine Perkins’ No. 29 Ford Mustang for the upcoming race in Las Vegas, with Frontstretch as part of it,” VIVID Head of Business Marketing and Development Joe Wells said in a team release. “We’re proud of the sponsorship and the opportunities it brings, both for us and the teams we partner with.”

(Photo: RSS Racing)

Perkins is finishing up his first full-time season driving for RSS Racing, sitting 27th in the season-long standings. He has a best finish of 13th at Phoenix Raceway in March and ran 31st at Las Vegas earlier this year.