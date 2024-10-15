Bringing news from the worlds of NASCAR, IndyCar and Formula 1 together in a single episode is no small ask, but Wyatt Watson and Michael Finley are up for it.

NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan‘s recent announcement of her impending move to Indy NXT with HMD Motorsports for 2025 raises several questions including, but not limited to, the feasibility of stock car drivers transitioning to open-wheel racing, how realistically a driver can move from Indy NXT to IndyCar and how Deegan’s large social media following may benefit her own campaign as well as the marketability of Indy NXT.

Meanwhile, Haas F1’s new partnership with Toyota leaves much to be revealed. At the moment, the Japanese manufacturer is insistent that a factory return to F1 is not on their radar, but it’s not a crime to dream, right? How will this relationship impact Haas’ NASCAR operations, where the team is partnered with Ford?

