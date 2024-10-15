2 Crew Members of Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Team Suspended After Charlotte ROVAL

Two crew members from Austin Dillon‘s No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team have been suspended after a wheel came off the car following a pit stop in the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, NASCAR announced Oct. 15.

The left-front tire came off as Dillon went around turn 4, bringing out the last caution of the day around lap 81.

Front tire changer Joshua Thomas and jackman Nicholas Covey are suspended for the next two races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Dillon finished 32nd in the race.

Other penalties announced this week were fines to four NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chiefs for a loose lug nut.

No. 7 crew chief James Pohlman, No. 8 crew chief Phillip Bell, No. 21 crew chief Andy Street and No. 81 crew chief Jeff Meendering were all fined $5,000.