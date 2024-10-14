Hendrick Won’t Appeal Alex Bowman’s ROVAL DQ

Hendrick Motorsports will not appeal Alex Bowman‘s disqualification after the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, the team announced Oct. 14.

Bowman was disqualified due to the No. 48 car failing to meet minimum weight in post-race inspection.

“Hendrick Motorsports will not appeal the disqualification of the No. 48 car following Sunday’s race at the Charlotte ROVAL,” the team said in a release. “NASCAR allows a clear margin to account for the difference in pre- and post-race weight. After a thorough review by our team and the sanctioning body, we simply did not give ourselves enough margin to meet the post-race requirement. Although unintentional, the infraction was avoidable.

“We are extremely disappointed to lose a playoff spot under these circumstances and apologize to our fans and partners.”

Joey Logano is officially locked into the Round of 8 while Bowman’s elimination holds.

Bowman scored a win at the Chicago street course and has amassed seven top fives and 15 top 10s this season.