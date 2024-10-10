Fresh off the announcement of IndyCar’s upcoming Grand Prix of Arlington, set to hold its inaugural running in March of 2026, opinions among the Frontstretch team are mixed.

IndyCar’s return to the Dallas-Forth Worth Metroplex (DFW) after losing its date at Texas Motor Speedway is a positive development for the sport, but is it positive enough? Has recent history left fans too cynical for this new street circuit to find its feet and become a fixture on the NTT IndyCar Series’ schedule? What will make this race different from the many ill-fated street races of years gone by?

Drawing on multiple voices from the Lone Star State, Alex Gintz and Tom Blackburn consult Texans Wyatt Watson and Stephen Stumpf on what this new race means for Texas, their thoughts on the loss of Texas Motor Speedway for IndyCar, and how Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could make all the difference for the newest street race.

“The Pit Straight” is Frontstretch‘s open-wheel racing podcast, available during the racing season weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.