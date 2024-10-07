IndyCar Running Arlington Grand Prix in 2026

The NTT IndyCar Series will race on the streets of Arlington, Texas, for the first time in March 2026, the series announced Oct. 7.

The 2.73-mile track layout will feature AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field, homes of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers, respectively.

Arlington Entertainment District will also be in the configuration.

“Through a truly remarkable and innovative partnership, we’re going to build racing’s next global spectacle,” INDYCAR owner Roger Penske said in a release. “Everyone involved is fully committed to delivering an incredible and unique event weekend for the city of Arlington, anchored by the stars of the NTT IndyCar Series. We’re grateful to the Cowboys, Rangers and REV Entertainment for entering into this partnership with us, and, of course, to Arlington’s leadership team for their excitement and ongoing support.”

INDYCAR will reveal the full track layout Oct. 8.

Bill Miller will serve as track president.

While the exact race date has not yet been announced, FOX will carry coverage of the event.