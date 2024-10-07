IndyCar Running Arlington Grand Prix in 2026

The NTT IndyCar Series will race on the streets of Arlington, Texas, for the first time in March 2026, the series announced Oct. 7.
The 2.73-mile track layout will feature AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field, homes of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers, respectively.
Arlington Entertainment District will also be in the configuration.
“Through a truly remarkable and innovative partnership, we’re going to build racing’s next global spectacle,” INDYCAR owner Roger Penske said in a release. “Everyone involved is fully committed to delivering an incredible and unique event weekend for the city of Arlington, anchored by the stars of the NTT IndyCar Series. We’re grateful to the Cowboys, Rangers and REV Entertainment for entering into this partnership with us, and, of course, to Arlington’s leadership team for their excitement and ongoing support.”
INDYCAR will reveal the full track layout Oct. 8.
Bill Miller will serve as track president.
While the exact race date has not yet been announced, FOX will carry coverage of the event.
A half hour away from AT&T stadium is Texas Speedway which produced some of Indycar’s best oval races, and 3 hours south is the world class COTA circuit. How would Penske think a street race is a better choice?
Actually I don’t care where they race in Texas, but I’d like to know why they won’t race in the Northeast? New Hampshire doesn’t provide great Cup racing but IndyCars were pretty good there. I know Pocono’s a dump and turn one’s not safe for Cup cars, let alone IndyCars. What about Watkins Glen? The CART and IRL races at The Glen were always entertaining. It’s a fantastic and historic track, in a town that loves racing and race fans, and in a beautiful part of the country. While NJ Motorsports Park’s Thunderbolt track lacks the grandstands needed for an IndyCar race, it’s is a challenging 2 1/2″ mile track located within two hours of a large portion of the US population. What about the Richmond oval or a street race somewhere in or near Washington DC? How can Penske justify not racing somewhere in the Northeast, especially since he started his racing empire in the Delaware Valley?