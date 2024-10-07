Champion Returning to Sponsor Daniel Dye in 2025

Champion Container Corporation will sponsor the No. 10 of Daniel Dye in numerous races for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Kaulig Racing announced Oct. 7.

Dye will have primary sponsorship from Champion for at least seven races next year, with the first race being the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Champion Container back to the Kaulig Racing family for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Daniel Dye,” Kaulig President Chris Rice said in a team release. “Daniel is a talented young driver that has shown us what he is capable of, and we’re proud to have a partner that believes in him just as much as we do.”

Other announced races for the partnership include Rockingham Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Phoenix Raceway, Dover Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Having Champion Container back onboard with us again next season is truly a blessing,” Dye added. “I can’t thank them enough for their continued belief in me, as well as our mission with Race to Stop Suicide. Everyone at Champion Container has become more like family, and I’m honored to represent them next year.”

Dye has competed in eight Xfinity starts with Kaulig Racing this year, and he has amassed two top 10s and four top-20 finishes to date.

He’s run full time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, earning two top fives and eight top 10s this year.