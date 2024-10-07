JRM Appealing Sam Mayer DQ

JR Motorsports will appeal Sam Mayer‘s disqualification from the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend, the team announced Oct. 7.

The appeal is expedited, meaning it will take place before the Xfinity race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL this weekend.

Mayer finished 16th at Talladega before his disqualification, which dropped him to 38th.

His No. 1 failed the post-race ride height requirement, according to NASCAR, with the car’s rear too low.

Pending the appeal results, Mayer heads into Charlotte 11th in the standings, 13 points below the cut line. He’s scored two wins and seven top fives in 2024.