It was a relatively tame race at Talladega Superspeedway, with just one caution for incident in the first 75 laps of the 94-lap race.

A traditionally wild 20-lap dash to the finish followed, with three cautions, one red flag, one overtime attempt and a surprise winner.

On lap 75, Shane van Gisbergen almost wrecked but saved it, causing Dean Thompson right behind him to slow down. Jordan Anderson, running right behind Thompson, did not lift and knocked Thompson into van Gisbergen, causing a six-car wreck.

On the ensuring restart, there was another caution for debris from Aric Almirola’s No. 20 car, which had a tire rub go nuclear.

On the restart from that, there was a 10-car wreck that involved six playoff drivers, which brought out a 10-minute red flag.

On the overtime restart, Chandler Smith briefly took the lead. It looked like a different Georgian was actually going to win on one of these drafting tracks, but Sammy Smith made a daring pass exiting turn 4 of the last lap.

Sammy Smith was then able to hold off Ryan Sieg in the tri-oval and to the line in an incredibly close finish for third on back.

The Winners

With his second career win, Smith has advanced to the next round of the playoffs.

There had been some discourse that Smith was having a sophomore slump, but this win has changed the entire outlook of his season. He just needs to capitalize on it in the next round.

Sheldon Creed may have gone for a spin coming to the line, but he was still able to finish fourth. This puts his tally at 11 top-five finishes in the last 15 races, stretching all the way back to a runner-up at Sonoma Raceway in June.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the day was David Starr. The Texan got a 57th birthday present a week early as a result of driving smart all day, walking away with an eighth-place finish. It’s his first top-10 finish in NASCAR since he finished fifth in a Xfinity race at Daytona in July 2017.

The Losers

Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer were both effectively taken out in the final wreck. Both would go back out with wounded cars and make it to the last restart, only finish 25th and 26th, respectively.

For Custer, the Talladega result likely won’t mean much with his points cushion. Allgaier’s result, however, came after a terrible race last weekend. The Illinois native is now in a bad position going into the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, considering the hole he’s in and who he has to compete with to advance in the playoffs.

Coming to the choose line for overtime, Leland Honeyman found himself in fourth. Sadly, the young driver didn’t make much of it, getting shuffled back on the restart and finishing 14th. A solid result for this team and driver but, like their fourth-place result in the spring race at Talladega, today probably left them wondering, “what if?”

About 90 minutes after the race concluded, a huge penalty was handed down. Sam Mayer’s Chevrolet was found to be too low in the rear. His 16th-place finish was stripped and with it vanished 23 points he had earned on the day.

As Mayer was the last driver ahead of the cutoff line, this penalty has fundamentally shifted the playoff race.

The Playoff Pit

The battle lines entering the ROVAL have been drawn:

Chandler Smith +64

Austin Hill +37

Cole Custer +37

Sheldon Creed +32

Jesse Love +22

Riley Herbst +20

AJ Allmendinger +7

—-

Justin Allgaier -7

Shane Van Gisbergen -10

Sam Mayer -13

Chandler Smith is now locked in thanks to the Mayer disqualification.

Van Gisbergen finished 36th and paid the price for it today. He will enter the ROVAL as the favorite to win but will also have to find his way back above the cutline.

Allgaier is now 18 points out and is going to have to have the race of his life to keep up with the two road racing experts and keep his championship hopes alive. Parker Kligerman is a solid road course racer, but this may well be the end of his road.

Mayer is also a good road course driver and won at the ROVAL last season, but can he really hang with SVG? It’s going to be an interesting battle to watch.

Paint Scheme of the Race

The No. 28 of Kyle Sieg has run a number of different paint schemes this year, with most of them having a simple base with lines down the side.

This weekend was no exception, as RSS Racing brought back a sponsor and scheme for the race.

Like his older brother, Sieg was able to avoid carnage today, with the younger Sieg walking away with his third top 10 finish in 10th.

Fuel for Thought

Although the stage seems to be set for a drag-on battle at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, it would be surprising if it does devolve into that between AJ Allmendinger and van Gisbergen.

Allmendinger is seven points above the cut line. Two really good stage results will make it hard for him to be passed. Dueling with SVG, who is going to need to win, could be too much of a risk in that race versus coming away with a top-five finish.

It’s also pretty remarkable how just two bad races have put Allgaier in a dire spot after he stacked up a record of 14 stage wins during the regular season.

Where to Next?

ROVAL time is here once again as 38 cars will race for the win and 11 playoff drivers fight to get into the Round of 8.

It all starts on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. ET, with TV coverage on The CW.