Kyle Keller Joins CCR for Select ARCA West Races

Kyle Keller will drive for Central Coast Racing in the NAPA Auto Parts 150 at All American Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series West, the team announced Oct. 2.

Keller will drive the No. 3 Toyota this coming weekend and in select races moving forward.

Keller, a 19-year-old from Las Vegas, has 16 top 10s in 26 career starts in the series.

“We’re excited to have Kyle join our Central Coast Racing family,” owners Todd and Kelly Souza said in a team release. “His dedication, skill, and passion for racing perfectly align with our team’s pursuit of the championship.”

Keller moves to the No. 3 from his own Kennealy Keller Motorsports, for which he’s driven the Nos. 12 and 70 in the first nine races. KKM has also fielded part-time cars for Robbie Kennealy and Danica Dart this year.

Keller enters All American with three finishes in a row of fifth.

Keller joins Tyler Reif, who has a pair of wins this season, on the team’s driver roster. Reif is currently second in the series standings, six points behind Sean Hingorani.

Todd Souza has driven the No. 3 in every race so far in 2024.