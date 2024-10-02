Entry List: 2024 Owens Corning 200

The final race of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series season is set for Oct. 5 at Toledo Speedway for the Owens Corning 200.

21 cars are entered into the race at the half-mile paved oval in Ohio. All qualifiers will make the race.

William Sawalich is back in the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing as the team seeks its 11th win of the season along with an owner’s championship.

Brent Crews, the winner of his most recent start at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, returns to drive the No. 55 for Venturini Motorsports.

Willie Mullins returns to the series for the first time since winning the pole at Daytona International Speedway, the season opener, in February. Mullins will pilot the No. 10 Chevy, filed under Fast Track Racing.

Speaking of FTR, Tim Monroe will drive the No. 12 after Takuma Koga brought it home 15th last week, and Matt Kemp is in the team’s No. 01.

Ohio native Nate Moeller is back behind the wheel of the No. 06 for Wayne Peterson Racing, and WPR’s second car, the No. 0, returns with Con Nicolopoulos.

Presley Sorah is also back on track, driving Rise Motorsports’ No. 31 for the first time this year.

Becca Monopoli and City Garage Motorsports return with the No. 85, while Dale Shearer‘s self-owned No. 98 is also back on the grid.

Coverage of the Owens Corning 200 is set to start at 4 p.m. ET, with TV coverage on FOX Sports 2.