NASCAR Making Cup Aerodynamic Change for Talladega

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway will feature new aerodynamic changes to the Next Gen cars, NASCAR announced Oct. 1.

The changes are meant to further deter the possibility of cars becoming airborne during an incident on track.

Changes include a taller roof rail, a longer rocket panel skirt and fabric underneath the roof flap on the right side of the car.

NASCAR made the announcement ahead of the series’ playoff race at the track to be held this weekend.

The announced changes do not affect the NASCAR Xfinity Series or NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries.