Dylan Lupton Joining AM for Rest of 2024

Dylan Lupton will drive AM Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series entry for the rest of the 2024 season, AM announced Oct. 1.

Lupton was previously revealed to be driving the No. 15 at this weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. Rather than being a one-off, he’ll pilot the car for the rest of the year.

“I’m excited to join AM Racing for the remainder of the 2024 season,” Lupton said in a team release. “We have been talking about the opportunity of working together since last year, and I’m happy to jump in the No. 15 Ford Mustang and get to work for the remaining six races this season.

“Without question, AM Racing has shown speed in their race cars. I’m hoping to bring some experience to the table while building consistency and producing solid race finishes that will give both of us some good momentum for the offseason.”

Talladega will mark Lupton’s first Xfinity appearance of 2024. He has 41 starts in the series since 2015, including two in 2023, with one top 10, a ninth-place run at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2015.

“AM Racing is proud to welcome Dylan to the family,” AM owner Kevin Cywinski added. “I’ve known Dylan for several years now, and I know his commitment to racing when he gets the opportunity to be behind the wheel. I believe he can take advantage of six straight races and continue to showcase his ability and deliver AM Racing some solid finishes to close out the 2024 Xfinity Series season.”

After fielding Hailie Deegan to start the 2024 season, AM has had a variety of drivers in its No. 15 since Deegan’s departure halfway through the year. Its best finish is eighth, coming with Joey Logano at the Chicago street course.