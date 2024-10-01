Carson Kvapil Competing Full Time at JRM in Xfinity in 2025

Carson Kvapil is moving up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full time in 2025 for JR Motorsports, JRM announced Oct. 1.

Bass Pro Shops will sponsor the effort.

Kvapil will pilot the No. 1, which is being vacated by Sam Mayer at the end of 2024.

Kvapil, the son of former NASCAR competitor Travis Kvapil, made his series debut with JRM in its No. 88 this year. He has three top fives and four top 10s through eight starts, with a best result of second at Dover Motor Speedway, his second-ever Xfinity start.

Mayer is moving to Haas Factory Team in the series for 2025.

Kvapil is the second newcomer to full-time competition for JRM in 2025. He’ll join fellow rookie Connor Zilisch, who will drive the No. 88.