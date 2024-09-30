Entry List: 2024 United Rentals 250

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the second time in 2024, and 39 cars are fighting for 38 spots.

One car will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

SS-Green Light Racing has CJ McLaughlin and David Starr in its Nos. 07 and 14 cars, respectively.

Dylan Lupton is in the No. 15 for AM Racing. He’s attempting his first Xfinity start of the season after racing twice in the series in 2023.

Looking to make his second career Xfinity start is Dean Thompson. He’s driving the No. 26 for Sam Hunt Racing, pulling double duty between the Xfinity car and his full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ride for TRICON Garage.

Jordan Anderson Racing is fielding its third entry, the No. 32, for team owner Jordan Anderson. He finished fourth in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway in this car.

Carson Ware is in the second Joey Gase Motorsports entry, the No. 53.

Another two-car team entering a third car is Alpha Prime Racing, which has tapped Caesar Bacarella for the No. 45. Bacarella is attempting his fourth Xfinity start of 2024.

Mike Harmon Racing has entered its No. 74, but the team has not announced a driver.

Carson Kvapil returns to the JR Motorsports No. 88 entry for his ninth start of the year.

DGM Racing taps Nick Leitz for the No. 92.

The 2024 United Rentals 250 will take place Saturday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on The CW.