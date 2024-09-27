Isabella Robusto Wins Pole for ARCA Kansas Race

Isabella Robusto qualified on pole for the Reese’s 150 at Kansas Speedway on Friday (Sept. 27) for what will be just her fourth career start in the ARCA Menards Series.
The 19-year-old Robusto from Fort Mill, S.C. put the No. 55 Toyota from Venturini Motorsports at the top of the charts with a speed of 174.78 mph.
Another Venturini car, the No. 20 of Gio Ruggiero, will start alongside Robusto on the front row. Kris Wright will start third and Connor Zilisch placed fourth in qualifying. Tanner Gray rounds out the top-five.
Andy Jankowiak, Andres Perez, Lavar Scott, Corey Day and Amber Balcaen rounded out the top 10 starters.
Reese’s 150 Starting Lineup
The Reese’s 150 from Kansas Speedway is set to go green at 5:45 p.m. ET Friday with FOX Sports 1 providing TV coverage.
