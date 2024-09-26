Weekend Primer: Hollywood Casino 400

After an exciting NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway in March that featured extreme tire wear, a record number of lead changes on a short track (54) and twists and turns in the complexion of the race with every passing lap, the September return was relatively mundane, as Kyle Larson curb stomped the field with 462 laps led in a race where tires didn’t wear, track position was paramount and it was difficult for drivers to pass.

But up next on the docket is Kansas Speedway, which has quickly become a fan-favorite with a Next Gen car that excels on intermediate tracks. The track saw the closest finish in Cup Series history in May, as well as an incredible race from start to finish.

This weekend will mark the start of the Round of 12 for Cup, the playoff opener for the Xfinity Series and the first round of eliminations for the Craftsman Truck Series. Buckle up for what’s shaping up to be a wild, wild weekend.

Round of 12 Standings (3 Races Until Elimination)

Rank Driver Points Cut line 1 Kyle Larson 3047 +39 2 Christopher Bell 3032 +24 3 Tyler Reddick 3028 +20 4 William Byron 3022 +14 5 Ryan Blaney 3019 +11 6 Denny Hamlin 3015 +7 7 Chase Elliott 3014 +6 8 Joey Logano 3012 +4 9 Austin Cindric 3008 -4 10 Daniel Suarez 3006 -6 11 Chase Briscoe 3005 -7 12 Alex Bowman 3005 -7

The Playoff Consolation Standings

Rank Driver Points Difference 13 Ty Gibbs 2074 14 Martin Truex Jr. 2064 -10 15 Brad Keselowski 2048 -26 16 Harrison Burton 2031 -43

Best of the Rest

Rank Driver Points Difference 17 Ross Chastain 766 18 Chris Buescher 754 -12 19 Bubba Wallace 737 -29 20 Kyle Busch 636 -130

Quick Track Facts: Kansas

Built: 2001

First Cup race: 2001

Last Reconfigured: 2012

Length: 1.5 miles

Banking: 17-20 degrees (turns), 10 degrees (trioval), 5 degrees (backstretch)

Pit road speed limit: 45 mph

Kansas By the Numbers

Defending Winner: Tyler Reddick

Defending Spring Winner: Kyle Larson

Most Wins (full-time drivers): Denny Hamlin (4)

Most Top Fives: Denny Hamlin (14)

Most Top 10s: Martin Truex Jr. (18)

Most Poles: Christopher Bell (3)

Most Laps Led: Martin Truex Jr. (906)

Most Laps Led, Non-Winner: Alex Bowman (183)

Best Average Finish (min. 5 starts): Brad Keselowski (29 starts, 12.2)

Former Kansas Winners in the field: Denny Hamlin (4), Jimmie Johnson (3), Joey Logano (3), Kyle Busch (2), Brad Keselowski (2), Kyle Larson (2), Martin Truex Jr. (2), Chase Elliott (1), Tyler Reddick (1), Bubba Wallace (1)

Playoff Driver Statistics at Kansas since 2022

Xfinity Series

Defending Race Winner: John Hunter Nemechek (not entered)

Playoff Standings (3 Races Before Elimination):

Truck Series

Defending Race Winner: Christian Eckes

Defending Spring Winner: Corey Heim

Playoff Standings (1 Race Before Elimination)

Notable News:

Dawson Sutton will replace Ty Dillon for the rest of the 2024 season in Rackley WAR’s No. 25 truck, starting this Friday (Sept. 27) at Kansas. Sutton has two Truck starts with the team this season, with a best finish of 18th at Nashville Superspeedway in June.

Entry Lists

Cup: 38 entries, 40 spots

Notables: Kaz Grala (RWR No. 15), Ty Dillon (Kaulig No. 16), JJ Yeley (NY Racing No. 44)*, Jimmie Johnson (LMC No. 84)*

* Unchartered car

Xfinity: 38 entries, 38 spots

Notables: Daniel Dye (Kaulig No. 10), Taylor Gray (JGR No. 19), Aric Almirola (JGR No. 20), Corey Heim (SHR No. 26), Brad Perez (APR No. 45), Connor Zilisch (JRM No. 88)

Truck: 34 entries, 36 spots

Notables: Brenden “Butterbean” Queen (TRICON No. 1), Marco Andretti (Roper No. 04), Connor Mosack (Spire No. 7), Frankie Muniz (AM No. 22), Dawson Sutton (Rackley No. 25), Conor Daly (Niece No. 44), Corey Day (MHR No. 91)

Where to Watch

Friday, Sept. 27

3:30 p.m. ET — Truck Practice (FS2)

4 p.m. ET — Truck Qualifying (FS2)

8:30 p.m. ET – Truck Series Kubota Tractor 200 (134 laps, 201 miles) (FS1)

Saturday, Sept. 28

11:05 a.m. ET — Xfinity Practice (NBC Sports App)

11:35 a.m. ET — Xfinity Qualifying (NBC Sports App)

1:05 p.m. ET — Cup Practice (NBC Sports App)

1:45 p.m. ET — Cup Qualifying (NBC Sports App)

4 p.m. ET — Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 (200 laps, 300 miles) (the CW)

Sunday, Sept. 29

3 p.m. ET — Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 (267 laps, 400.5 miles) (USA Network)

Looking Ahead to Next Season

Matt Mills will return to Niece Motorsports’ No. 42 truck for the 2025 season. Mills has two top 10s and currently sits 22nd in points through 18 races this season.

Kansas will mark the first Cup race of the season for Justin Haley at Spire Motorsports and Corey LaJoie at Rick Ware Racing after a driver swap was announced the prior weekend at Bristol. Haley is signed to drive the No. 7 car for 2025, while LaJoie’s future with RWR beyond 2024 is currently unknown.