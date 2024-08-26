SRX Suing Skip Barber

The Superstar Racing Experience is suing the Skip Barber Racing School after the latter announced earlier this year it had acquired the racing series, SRX announced Aug. 26.

After SRX initially announcing it was not returning for its 2024 season, Skip Barber revealed in March it was purchasing SRX, with an intent to return to racing that year.

However, SRX now claims that while an agreement was made to purchase the series, the transaction was supposed to be closed by the end of April but asserts that it has not been paid.

SRX says the agreement had also stated that news of the purchase wasn’t supposed to occur until after the deal had been finalized, even though Skip Barber ultimately announced the deal in March.

As a result, SRX has filed a lawsuit against Skip Barber pertaining to the agreement in North Carolina and asserts that the company does not currently own any SRX-related assets as a result.

Skip Barber has not issued its own statement regarding the lawsuit.

Tony Stewart was the initial SRX champion in 2021, followed by Marco Andretti in 2022 and Ryan Newman in 2023.