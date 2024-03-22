Skip Barber Racing School Acquires SRX

Skip Barber Racing School has acquired the Superstar Racing Experience, it announced March 22.

As part of the purchase, the school revealed it has plans to revive the series this year.

Skip Barber, a logistics partner for SRX responsible for the care and transportation of cars, said in a press release that plans for a 2024 season are being formed. More information is expected “in the coming weeks,” per the release.

“This is an exciting time for the entire SBRS team,” Skip Barber CMO Dan DeMonte said in a release. “We take great pride in providing valuable and exciting events to the motorsports community and now have the opportunity to continue that with the SRX series.”

Former SRX CEO Don Hawk joined Skip Barber on March 21 as the company’s new chief strategy officer.

SRX was founded in 2021 by Tony Stewart, Ray Evernham, Sandy Montag and George Pyne as a summer all-star series. It was announced on Jan. 11 that the 2024 season would be postponed due to “market factors” and poor TV ratings in their first season with new broadcast partner ESPN.

“For years I watched the Skip Barber Racing School and its graduates as well as those that just stopped in for a refresher course in road racing, now I have the opportunity to join the senior management team of Anthony DeMonte, Dan DeMonte and Joe Monitto at the Skip Barber Racing School, where we will bring SRX back to its fans and tracks while also helping them with the overall vision and business across the USA and beyond,” Hawk added.

“Over the years I’ve worked with many great families for which I’m very grateful. That’s part of what intrigued me here, the opportunity to work with Anthony and Dan to help execute a plan for the long-term future with SBRS, SRX and so many other projects under this umbrella.”

The Camping World SRX Series has held three seasons so far.