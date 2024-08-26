Entry List: 2024 Cook Out Southern 500

The final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season takes place at Darlington Raceway, and there are 37 cars for 40 positions.

All 37 teams will race, barring any entry list changes.

Kaz Grala is in the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. This is Grala’s 17th Cup start of the season.

MBM Motorsports has Timmy Hill in its No. 66 entry. Carl Long‘s team has fielded the part-time car with a variety of drivers, and Hill is making his second Cup start with the team this year.

The 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 will happen Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on USA Network.