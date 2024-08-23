Daniel Dye Moving to Xfinity With Kaulig in 2025

Daniel Dye will run full time for Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025, Kaulig announced Aug. 23.

Dye will drive the No. 10, making the car full time after competing part time in 2024.

Dye currently drives for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the No. 43 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He sits 10th in standings ahead of the opening race of the playoffs at the Milwaukee Mile.

“I’ve really enjoyed driving the Xfinity car this year, and I’m excited for the opportunity to continue working with Kaulig Racing in 2025,” Dye said in a team release. “It’s been a fun experience learning the car and trying to navigate the different feeling compared to the truck. I’m looking forward to finishing out the season, running for the Truck championship and making the most of my remaining races in the No. 10.”

In seven starts for Kaulig in 2024, Dye has two top 10s and a best finish of seventh, which came at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July.

“Daniel has done a really great job for our team this season,” team president Chris Rice added. “He is invested in our program and putting in the time and effort to keep getting better. I’ve been able to spend a lot of time with him throughout the season, and we’re looking forward to having him with us full time in 2025.”

Dye is the second driver announced to Kaulig’s Xfinity stable for 2025, following Josh Williams. It previously revealed that AJ Allmendinger will move to the NASCAR Cup Series with the team next year.

MHR has not yet announced a replacement for Dye.