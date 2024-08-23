Bringing the Heat: Ryan Preece Trying To End His Time at SHR on the Right Note

In this episode of Bringing The Heat with Bryan Nolen, Michael Massie sits down with NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece.

Massie and Preece chatted about his best chance to win before the playoffs start, finishing out strong with Stewart–Haas Racing, his plans for 2025 and why there are not many Modified drivers on the cup level currently.

After the Preece interview, Nolen is joined by Stephen Stumpf to discuss the latest news and notes from NASCAR. This includes the failed appeal for Austin Dillon and Richard Childress Racing, the Clash heading to Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025 and NBC going “NASCAR non-stop” for the upcoming races at the superspeedways, including this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

For the Soundbite of the week, they hear the reaction to Corey LaJoie after he was involved in a crash that caused his car to flip last weekend at Michigan International Speedway. The conversation includes a discussion on how NASCAR will look at trying to prevent this in the future.

The show concludes with some final thoughts about the shaken-up NBC booth starting this weekend and the playoff cut line with two races remaining.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts.

