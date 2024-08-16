Andres Perez Wins ARCA Michigan Pole

Andres Perez has earned his second pole of the 2024 season, and third of his career, as he will lead the ARCA Menards Series field to the green flag later today (Aug. 16) at Michigan International Speedway.

Perez led much of the race in 2023 before a mechanical failure late in the event. He now comes back in 2024 with a pole-setting lap of 183.159 mph.

Connor Zilisch will share the front row with Perez, making his first ARCA start on a track larger than 1 mile in length.

On row two, Tanner Gray starts third, making his first start since his win at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Andy Jankowiak will start fourth, with his best qualifying effort of the season.

Kris Wright rounds out the top five. He’ll share row three with Venturini Motorsports teammate Gus Dean.

The remainder of the top 10 starters include Greg Van Alst, Jake Finch, Lavar Scott and Amber Balcaen.

Neither Toni Breidinger nor Alex Clubb took time during qualifying.

The green flag for this evening’s Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan will fly shortly after 6 p.m. ET. FOX Sports 1 will air the live race broadcast.