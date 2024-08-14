Kurt Busch Arrested on Charges of DWI, Reckless Driving and Speeding

Retired NASCAR veteran and 2004 Cup Series champion Kurt Busch was arrested Monday (Aug. 12) night on multiple driving-related charges, according to the Iredell Free News.
Busch was charged with counts of driving while intoxicated (DWI), speeding and careless and reckless operation of a motor vehicle after he was pulled just before midnight Monday evening.
According to the report, Busch was driving 63 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone and also admitted to drinking prior to getting in his Lexus. His blood-alcohol content was a .17 (.08 is the legal limit there).
He released a statement afterward.
Busch was also arrested for reckless driving back in 2005, where he got 50 hours’ worth of community service as punishment
He’ll appear in court for the recent charges on Sept. 19.
