The Pit Straight: What Happened in Iowa Better Stay in Iowa

The NTT IndyCar Series calendar needs help, we’ve discussed that plenty on The Pit Straight.

One event that has served as a bright spot on the series’ schedule is the doubleheader weekend at Iowa Speedway. However, this past weekend was a blot on the face of the 2024 calendar. Fans who forked out comparatively large sums of cash for weekend tickets were treated to two days of follow-the-leader racing with zero on-track passes for the lead.

Was this due to NASCAR’s recent repaving of the track’s turns? The extra weight coming from IndyCar’s new hybrid power unit? A combination of both? Tom Blackburn and Wyatt Watson join Alex Gintz on this week’s episode to find out.

The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s open-wheel racing podcast, available during the racing season weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.