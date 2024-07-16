The Pit Straight: What Happened in Iowa Better Stay in Iowa

The NTT IndyCar Series calendar needs help, we’ve discussed that plenty on The Pit Straight.
One event that has served as a bright spot on the series’ schedule is the doubleheader weekend at Iowa Speedway. However, this past weekend was a blot on the face of the 2024 calendar. Fans who forked out comparatively large sums of cash for weekend tickets were treated to two days of follow-the-leader racing with zero on-track passes for the lead.
Was this due to NASCAR’s recent repaving of the track’s turns? The extra weight coming from IndyCar’s new hybrid power unit? A combination of both? Tom Blackburn and Wyatt Watson join Alex Gintz on this week’s episode to find out.
The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s open-wheel racing podcast, available during the racing season weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.
Alex is the IndyCar Content Director at Frontstretch, having initially joined as an entry-level contributor in 2021. He also serves as Managing Director of The Asia Cable, a publication focused on the international affairs and politics of the Asia-Pacific region which he co-founded in 2023. With previous experience in China, Japan and Poland, Alex is particularly passionate about the international realm of motorsport and the politics that make the wheels turn - literally - behind the scenes.