The Pit Straight: A Series of Unfortunate Schedules

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series schedule has been released, and not everybody is excited. This is a recurring theme.
Between a new broadcasting home in the form of FOX, an only-slightly-modified schedule and at least one more year until a major regulations change, how can one of the most exciting and competitive racing series in the world remain fresh and marketable?
This week Tony Donohue joins Alex Gintz and Tom Blackburn on The Pit Straight to discuss the merits of the series’ move to FOX, potential fixes for the schedule in coming years, the prospect of lengthening IndyCar’s painfully short season, and more.
