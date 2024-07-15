Entry List: 2024 Pennzoil 250

The 20th race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, features 38 cars for 38 positions.

All 38 cars will take the green flag, barring any entry list changes.

BJ McLeod is in the No. 13 for MBM Motorsports. McLeod is also running the NASCAR Cup Series race for MBM.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s latest driver rotation features Joe Graf Jr. and Aric Almirola in its Nos. 19 and 20 entries, respectively. This is Graf’s first Xfinity start of 2024 and Almirola’s first since Darlington Raceway in May.

Conor Daly will make his first Xfinity start of the year in the No. 26 for Sam Hunt Racing. This will be Daly’s third overall appearance in the series.

Joey Gase will be in the No. 35 for his own team, Joey Gase Motorsports.

Alpha Prime Racing once more fields its third part-time entry, the No. 45, this time for Garrett Smithley. It’s Smithley’s 18th Xfinity attempt of the year and first with APR.

Greg Van Alst will drive SS-Green Light Racing’s No. 07 in his first Xfinity start of the year. The team’s second car, the No. 14, is entered without a driver.

JD Motorsports is not entered after competing in the full season to date with its No. 4 and for most of the season with its No. 6.

The 2024 Pennzoil 250 will take place Saturday, July 20, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on USA Network.