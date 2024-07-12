Christian Eckes on Pocono Truck Pole After Canceled Qualifying

Rain led to the cancelation of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying on Friday, July 12, at Pocono Raceway, handing the pole to Christian Eckes based on the qualifying metric.

Eckes, the series points leader, will start on the front row alongside Corey Heim. Heim is 40 points behind the driver of the No. 19 Chevy.

Rajah Caruth will start third, with Eckes’ McAnally-Hilgemann Racing teammate Tyler Ankrum in fourth. Daniel Dye will start fifth after a runner-up finish at Nashville, entering 14 points below the cut line.

Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes, Grant Enfinger, Nick Sanchez and Stewart Friesen round out the top 10.

Ross Chastain will start 26th in the No. 45 for Niece Motorsports. He’s the only former Pocono Truck winner in the running.

With 36 trucks entered, all made the field.

The CRC Brakleen 175 goes green from Pocono at 5:40 p.m. ET, with coverage on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.