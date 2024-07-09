Happy Hour: Alex Bowman Gets to Fly the W as Rain Returns to Chicago

“Go, Bo, go,” Trey Lyle sang in Michael Massie’s absence.

On this week’s episode of Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Davey Segal, Caleb Barnes and Bryan Nolen discuss just a few of the many storylines following the NASCAR Cup Series’ Chicago Street Race.

The new time limit rule had a surprisingly positive reaction; should NASCAR consider implementing it more often? Does Bubba Wallace deserve a penalty after making contact with Alex Bowman on the cool-down lap? What should the future of street racing look like, both in Chicago and in NASCAR as a whole? All of these topics will be discussed — and even debated.

Plus, the guys react to the news that Spire Motorsports added Rodney Childers to their ranks and what this move means for Corey LaJoie‘s future.

For the bonus topic, the team lists which two drivers would make the best pairing for each country if the Olympics, hypothetically, had a motorsports category this year.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

Trey Lyle A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va. Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.

Caleb Barnes Caleb began sports writing in 2023 with The Liberty Champion, where he officially covered his first NASCAR race at Richmond in the spring. While there, Caleb met some of the guys from Frontstretch, and he joined the video editing team after graduating from Liberty University with degrees in Strategic Communications and Sports Journalism. Caleb currently work full-time as a Multi-Media Journalist with LEX 18 News in Lexington, Kentucky and contributes to Frontstretch with writing and video editing. He's also behind-the-scenes or on camera for the Happy Hour Podcast, live every Tuesday night at 7:30!