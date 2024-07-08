Entry List: 2024 Explore The Pocono Mountains 225

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Pocono Raceway for its 19th race of 2024, and there are 39 cars for 38 spots.

One car will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

JD Motorsports has Dawson Cram and Garrett Smithley back in its Nos. 4 and 6 entries, respectively.

Daniel Dye will resume his partial Xfinity schedule this weekend, once more in the No. 10 for Kaulig Racing. His best finish of the season is 10th, which came in his most recent series start at Iowa Speedway.

SS-Green Light Racing has Patrick Emerling in the No. 07 and Mason Massey in the No. 14.

Josh Berry is driving the No. 15 for AM Racing, his first Xfinity start of the year. This is the first race in the series since AM and now-former driver Hailie Deegan officially parted ways.

Hendrick Motorsports is another team fielding its part-time Xfinity entry, this time with William Byron driving the No. 17.

Joe Gibbs Racing taps Taylor Gray and Ryan Truex for its No. 19 and 20 cars this week. Both Gray and Truex have impressed in their limited starts this year, with Truex grabbing a headliner win at Dover Motor Speedway.

The No. 26 for Sam Hunt Racing will be back in the hands of Corey Heim. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series standout has two top fives in this car this year, with a best result of third at Iowa. Sage Karam was originally announced for the car; he’s entered with Floridian Motorsports in the Truck event.

Joey Gase Motorsports has yet to announce a driver for its No. 35 entry, same with DGM Racing with its No. 92.

Jade Buford and Mike Harmon Racing are back, once again in the No. 74. Buford is looking to make his first Xfinity start of the year.

The 2024 Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 will take place Saturday, July 13, at 3 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on USA Network.