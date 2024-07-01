Entry List: 2024 The Loop 110

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the Chicago street course for its 18th race of 2024, and there are 43 cars for 38 spots.

Five cars will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Ty Dillon and Thomas Annunziata are in the Nos. 4 and 6, respectively, for JD Motorsports. Both drivers are attempting their second Xfinity starts of the season.

SS-Green Light Racing has road ringers in its two cars. Alex Labbe is in the No. 07 and Andre Castro is in the No. 14.

Joey Logano will drive the No. 15 for AM Racing. This is his first Xfinity start since 2019. Hailie Deegan raced this car in every Xfinity race this season to date.

Hendrick Motorsports is fielding the No. 17 for Kyle Larson. It’s Larson’s second Xfinity race of 2024 and second in the car, as he won the Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas from the pole.

Back in the No. 26 for Sam Hunt Racing is Sage Karam. He has split time between Hunt’s team and Joey Gase Motorsports this year.

Brad Perez is attempting Chicago in the No. 35 for JGM. If he qualifies for the event, it will be his third Xfinity start of 2024 and the 10th of his career. JGM has yet to announce a driver for its second entry, the No. 53.

DGM Racing is fielding a third car, the No. 36, and it has selected Daniel Suarez as its driver. He’s attempting his first Xfinity race since the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. DGM also has Josh Bilicki in the No. 92.

Alon Day is in the No. 45 for Alpha Prime Racing. He joins the long list of road ringers looking to make this race, and it’s his first Xfinity attempt in eight seasons.

Pardus Racing, Inc continues its partial schedule on the road courses, and once more, Preston Pardus will be racing the No. 50. It will be his third race in four attempts this year if he qualifies.

Connor Mosack will race the No. 88 for JR Motorsports. JRM is fielding its fifth car for the seventh time this year.

The 2024 The Loop 110 will happen Saturday, July 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race can be watched on NBC.