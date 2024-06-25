Leland Honeyman’s No. 42 Team Crew Member Penalized After Loudon

A crew member from the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports team was penalized after the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NASCAR announced June 25.
Dennis Powell is suspended for the next Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway for a rear axle violation.
The penalty report refers to Sections 10.5.2.5.G of the NASCAR Rule Book, which says “loss or separation of an improperly installed rear axle from the vehicle.”
Leland Honeyman had a crash in the race, ending 37th.
