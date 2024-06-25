Chase Briscoe Joining JGR for 2025

Chase Briscoe will drive for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, JGR announced June 25.

The news had been rumored for weeks, with current JGR driver Christopher Bell alluding to the impending announcement over the weekend.

Briscoe will pilot JGR’s No. 19 in place of Martin Truex Jr., who is retiring from full-time Cup competition at the end of 2024.

He’ll be sponsored by Bass Pro Shops, and James Small will remain as the crew chief.

He moves to JGR from Stewart-Haas Racing, which is also closing at year’s end.

“I’m excited for this opportunity with Joe Gibbs Racing and Bass Pro Shops,” Briscoe said in a team release. “From a competition standpoint, JGR is the place to be if you want to go win races week in and week out and to race for the championship every year.

“I am blessed that Johnny Morris and Bass Pro are on board to help us carry on the legacy of the [No.] 19 car. For me personally, being an avid outdoorsman, there’s a lot of pride in now being a part of the Bass Pro brand and I’m extremely grateful for this partnership. Getting to meet Johnny, I feel like I share a lot of the same values as him and Coach, and I’m ready to get to work and prove that they have made a great choice putting me in this car.”

In 2024, Briscoe has two top fives and six top 10s in SHR’s No. 14, sitting 16th in points.

He has one win, 12 top fives and 27 top 10s in the series since 2021. That win came in 2022.

“We are extremely excited about the future of our [No.] 19 team with Chase behind the wheel and the partnership with Johnny, JP and everyone at Bass Pro Shops,” owner Joe Gibbs added. “I talk about it often, but one of the great things about our sport is the relationships you have the opportunity to build around your teams and certainly we are just so thankful to have that with everyone at Bass Pro Shops.

“We obviously do a lot of research before selecting our drivers and through the process everything kept pointing us back to Chase. With James’ leadership, Chase behind the wheel, and the support from Bass Pro and of course Toyota, we couldn’t be more excited about the future of our [No.] 19 team.”

With Truex at its helm, the No. 19 has four top fives and eight top 10s in 2024.