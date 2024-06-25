Entry List: 2024 Berlin ARCA 200

The ARCA Menards Series’ trip to Berlin Raceway includes an entry list of 20 cars.
Matt Kemp will make his first main-series ARCA appearance in Fast Track Racing’s No. 10. He previously drove the ARCA Menards Series East for the team this year at Flat Rock Speedway.
After a one-week break, Ryan Roulette returns to FTR in its No. 12.
Sean Hingorani is back with Venturini Motorsports, driving the team’s No. 20 for the first time this year. Gavan Boschele also joins the team in its No. 55 for his first ARCA start.
Rise Motorsports’ No. 31 features Tim Goulet for his first start of 2024.
Dale Shearer is back in the series, driving his own No. 98.
ARCA Berlin Entry List
The Berlin ARCA 200 is set for Saturday, June 29, at 8 p.m. ET. via FloRacing.
