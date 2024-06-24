Entry List: 2024 Tennessee Lottery 250

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Nashville Superspeedway for its 17th race of 2024, and there are 39 cars for 38 spots.

One car will fail to qualify for the race, barring any entry list changes.

JD Motorsports has Dawson Cram and Garrett Smithley in its Nos. 4 and 6 entries, respectively. Cram skipped the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Chad Finchum is doing double-duty this weekend, as he is racing the No. 14 for SS-Green Light Racing. He’s looking to make his first Xfinity race since Darlington earlier this year.

Joe Gibbs Racing continues its driver rotation for its Nos. 19 and 20 cars. Ty Gibbs is in the No. 19, and John Hunter Nemechek is in the No. 20. This is Gibbs’s fourth Xfinity start of 2024 and first since he finished 35th in this car at Sonoma Raceway.

Tyler Reddick is in the No. 26 for Sam Hunt Racing. Reddick is attempting his first Xfinity start of the season. In 2023, he raced the No. 24 for Hunt’s team twice, with a best finish of 13th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Rette Jones Racing is fielding its No. 30 car for the second time this season, and it has again tapped Noah Gragson as its driver. Gragson finished 10th in this car at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Joey Gase Motorsports is fielding its No. 35 entry, but the team has yet to announce a driver. Glen Reen drove the car at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Mike Harmon Racing’s No. 74 is attempting its second straight start, but like JGM, the team has not yet announced who will be behind the wheel.

Ross Chastain is making his second Xfinity start of the season and second in DGM Racing’s No. 92 car.

The 2024 Tennessee Lottery 250 will happen Saturday, June 29 at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on USA Network.

