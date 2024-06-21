William Sawalich Wins ARCA Race at Mid-Ohio After Connor Mosack Penalized

Connor Mosack crossed the finish line in the ARCA Menards Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course first. Yet series officials ruled he jumped the previous restart ahead of then-leader Brent Crews. As a result, William Sawalich, the driver who crossed the finish line second, wound up in victory lane.

Mosack therefore wound up as the last driver to finish on the lead lap in 13th.

With @connormosack penalized for jumping the restart, it's @WilliamSawalich who receives the checkered flag at @Mid_Ohio to win the Zinsser SmartCoat 150!

Sawalich earned his second win of the season and the sixth of his career.

“Yeah for sure, I mean this team never gives up and it always shows,” Sawalich told Heather DeBeaux in victory lane. “We had a really fast Starkey Soundgear Toyota Camry. I really wish I could’ve battled it out with the No. 20 there. To be honest, I missed a shift on the backstretch there, that’s why it looked like I brake-checked him […] really good job by these guys. Can’t thank them enough.”

Crews finished second after leading the most laps in the race. Fellow Venturini Motorsports driver Gio Ruggiero came home third. Thomas Annunziata was fourth after muscling Mosack out of the way for the lead during that final dash to the checkered flag, and Marco Andretti was fifth.

Andres Perez finished sixth, extending his points lead. Toni Breidinger, Conor Daly, Brad Perez and Greg Van Alst rounded out the top 10 in seventh through 10th, respectively.

The first half of the 42-lap race was filled with cautions, but the second half was much cleaner. Lavar Scott brought out the final caution with only a few laps left, which led to the controversial restart decision.

WHAT A WILD RESTART! @connormosack gets the lead, but he has been penalized for jumping the restart, handing the lead to @WilliamSawalich!

ARCA next heads to the unique short track Berlin Raceway. It’ll host the field for a 200-lap race on Saturday, June 29 at 8 p.m. with live coverage provided by FloRacing.