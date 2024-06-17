Entry List: 2024 SciAps 200

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for its 16th race of 2024, and there are 39 cars for 38 spots.

One car will fail to qualify for the event, barring any entry list changes.

Garrett Smithley returns to the No. 4 for JD Motorsports after piloting the team’s No. 6 at Iowa Speedway. That car will be driven by Armani Williams, who is attempting his Xfinity debut. Williams has competed in seven NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts since 2021, with a best finish of 21st.

Alex Bowman is driving the No. 17 for Hendrick Motorsports. This is Bowman’s first Xfinity attempt in the 2024 season, and he finished ninth at Watkins Glen International in his lone 2023 Xfinity start.

SS-Green Light Racing has Logan Bearden driving the No. 14. Bearden is racing the No. 14 for the third time, and this is his fourth career Xfinity start.

Justin Bonsignore will attempt his series debut in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 entry. Bonsignore is a three-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion and a 41-time race winner.

For the first time since 2022, Christopher Bell is racing in the Xfinity Series. JGR is entering him in the No. 20. In 2021, Bell led 151 laps at New Hampshire in JGR’s No. 54 car and won the race.

Joey Gase Motorsports is moving Glen Reen from the No. 53 to the No. 35, and it is not fielding a second car.

Jade Buford will attempt his second Xfinity race of 2024 in the No. 74 for Mike Harmon Racing. He failed to qualify at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the car.

JR Motorsports is fielding its fifth car, the No. 88, for Carson Kvapil. This is Kvapil’s fourth Xfinity attempt and the fifth overall for JRM’s No. 88 entry this year.

Nathan Byrd is in the No. 92 for DGM Racing. He is making his second career Xfinity start.

The 2024 SciAps 200 will happen Saturday, June 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race can be viewed on USA Network.