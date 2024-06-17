Couch Potato Tuesday: NBC’s Return Not Flawless, But a Substantial Change

Mid-June in NASCAR marks a number of changes for NASCAR on TV.

The FOX Sports portion of the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series seasons is now complete, although the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will remain on FOX Sports 1 for the remainder of the year.

In place of FOX Sports is NBC Sports, back for the 10th and final year of their current deal. As you know, there is one big change this year. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is no longer with NBC Sports.

Earnhardt’s contract expired at the end of 2023.

While they did attempt to hammer out a new contract, it just wasn’t meant to be. Earlier this year, Earnhardt signed a deal that will see him work as an analyst for Amazon Prime Video and Warner Bros. Discovery starting in 2025. For now, he’s focusing on team ownership (via JR Motorsports), his podcast network and businesses.

For this season, it is a bit of a throwback.

At least for this past weekend, they went with the Rick Allen-Jeff Burton-Steve Letarte trio in the booth. If that sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the same lineup that NBC used from 2015-2017 before Earnhardt retired from driving.

Generally speaking, I always thought that this trio worked well together in the booth. Sunday was no different.

Likely the first thing that you noticed Sunday evening when you tuned into the USA Network was a completely different feel to the broadcast as compared to what we’ve gotten from FOX Sports over the past four months. That feel was evident on Countdown to Green.

The pre-race show was fairly brief.

It reminded me of what we’ve seen from NBC Sports with IndyCar Live, the pre-race coverage prior to NTT IndyCar Series races. Roughly 15-20 minutes of coverage prior to opening ceremonies. I would have liked to have more, but we got a couple of interviews, coverage of the big stories of the weekend, a piece on what it means for Iowa Speedway to have the NASCAR Cup Series in town and more.

There are a group of fans that are perfectly fine with what we got. It eliminated a lot of the shenanigans you often get on NASCAR RaceDay. No grid walks with silly questions. While it’s obvious that everyone is enjoying themselves, they’re serious about their work.

They also advertised special insider access for Kim Coon and Marty Snider on top of pit boxes during stage 2. That ultimately amounted to the two of them being up on Corey LaJoie and Christopher Bell’s pit boxes and getting inside information in regards to strategy. That was interesting and it has its place. There’s just one problem.

As many of you are aware, tires were the story this past weekend in Iowa. At least for the NASCAR Cup Series. Practice on Friday saw no less than three tire failures and two drivers (Bell and Austin Cindric) being forced to go to backup cars.

In the race itself, AJ Allmendinger blew a tire and smacked the wall on lap 52. There were a number of other failures during the race. What I really wanted to see was what these tires looked like early on. We never really got a good idea of it all evening.

While Coon and Snider were on the pit boxes, you had a full fuel run on tires, something that no one on Friday could have expected to see. Towards the end of that run, you saw failures for Erik Jones, Ross Chastain and Zane Smith. None of those caused cautions.

I would have wanted to know what caused those failures. We eventually got an audible update on lap 206, but never really got a shot of what those full-run tires looked like. Apparently, some of the drivers were showing cords, but I cannot say for sure.

Effectively, the tire story was underreported Sunday night, especially compared to how big of an issue that it was ahead of the race. Having Coon and Snider on the pit boxes in stage 2 may have made it more difficult to report on the issues. Having said that, they did have a third pit reporter in Dave Burns on-site. I cannot speak to whether that will be the case for the rest of the season, but I truly hope so.

Compared to the coverage that we’ve had to this point in 2024 from FOX Sports, I found NBC Sports’ coverage to be more inclusive. You saw a lot more stories than you would have gotten from FOX. It’s not just Justin Haley getting some airtime for driving his No. 51 into the top 10. It’s more coverage down through the field. You could get a better sense of when drivers were progressing up through the field.

The overall racing product at Iowa was better than expected. The fear was that the race was going to be like a number of the other short track races where it’s nearly impossible to pass. That was not the case and NBC Sports was prepared for a decent amount of action.

As for the booth itself, Allen, Burton and Letarte are in their 10th year working together, as noted previously. There’s no getting used to each other like we saw earlier this year. They already have a rapport with and complement each other well. Once again, no real shenanigans here. It’s not a task to keep everyone on task. It’s like they take things more seriously.

The race ultimately ended ahead of schedule by the better part of 20 minutes. As a result, viewers got a lot of post-race content. You got interviews with the top nine finishers, down to Daniel Suarez, along with plenty of post-race analysis. I do recognize that it’s probably not going to be like this every week since there really isn’t anything pressing on USA Network at 10:30 p.m. ET on a Sunday night that they need to get to, but it was still great to see.

Outside of the tire issues, I found that NBC Sports’ first Cup race of the year was actually really good. There was a lot of good action to be had and they did a good job bringing that action to viewers. I don’t really need silliness in my race broadcasts. What I want is good coverage and to be properly informed about what was going on. For the most part, I got that Sunday.

Going forward, they need to keep an eye towards what’s important to cover. If that means pulling someone off of a pit box to pivot towards a different story, then you do that. The days of having four pit reporters on each broadcast so that no one has to focus on more than 11 drivers each weekend has passed. You have limited resources to work with and they need to be used in the best way possible.

That’s all for this week. Next weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series makes their sole trip of the season to New Hampshire for 501 miles of action. Meanwhile, IndyCar will be at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Formula 1 will be in Barcelona, IMSA at Watkins Glen and ARCA at Mid-Ohio. It’s also going to be very hot this weekend, so if you’re going to any of these races, make sure to hydrate. TV listings can be found here.

