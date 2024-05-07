Dale Earnhardt Jr. Joining TNT, Amazon Broadcast Booth

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been hired as part of the on-air talent for TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video’s coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series races beginning in 2025, both companies announced May 7.

Additionally, Earnhardt and his media company, Dirty Mo Media, will contribute content to a new Bleacher Report series on their social media and digital platforms. He will also be utilized in other capacities as yet to be specified during Prime Video’s portion of the schedule.

“I’m honored to be a part of Prime Video’s entrance into NASCAR,” Earnhardt said in a team release. “It is an exciting opportunity to have the chance to give our NASCAR fan base yet another way to watch the sport. It will be exciting to see the innovation that Prime Video is going to bring to our sport and the fans.

“It is such an exciting time to welcome TNT Sports back to NASCAR,” he added. “I remember watching the races on TNT back in the day, and it’s so nostalgic to see them return to the sport and to be a part of their team. I’m looking forward to joining their team and also getting the chance to work with Bleacher Report creating content that our fans will enjoy.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Dale as an official member of the Amazon family, and build our NASCAR coverage around him,” Jared Stacy, director of global live sports production at Prime Video, said. “One of the most beloved figures in racing history, Dale has an unrivaled passion for the sport. We are so excited for him to connect with NASCAR fans next season on Prime Video.”

“We’re very thrilled to welcome Dale to the TNT Sports family as we partner closely in setting the cornerstone for our NASCAR coverage,” Craig Barry, evp and CCO of TNT Sports, said. “We could not be more excited for the return of NASCAR to TNT Sports next summer, with Dale being a critical part of the overall vision and execution of our coverage.”

The two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and two-time winner of the Daytona 500 made it known earlier in the year that he would not be a part of NBC’s broadcast team for their portion of the 2024 season.

Beginning next season, Prime Video will stream the last five races of the first half of the 2025 season. It will also be heavily involved with practice and qualifying coverage for the first half of the season.

TNT will also broadcast five races, which will include Earnhardt driving on the track while interviewing special guests at each event.