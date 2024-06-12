Central Coast’s No. 13 Penalized After Sonoma

Central Coast Racing’s No. 13 in the ARCA Menards Series West was penalized after the series’ race at Sonoma Raceway last weekend, ARCA announced June 12.

Crew chief Michael Munoz has been suspended for two races and placed on probation for the rest of the season, while CCR itself was fined $1,000.

According to ARCA, the team violated a section in the rule book pertaining to “placement of logos and identification of the vehicle.”

Tyler Reif drives the No. 13 full time. He finished second at Sonoma and has three top fives and three top 10s through four races this year, leading the points.