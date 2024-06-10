Entry List: 2024 Hy-Vee Perks 250

The 15th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of 2024, held at Iowa Speedway, features 38 cars for 38 spots.

All 38 cars will compete, barring any entry list changes.

Dawson Cram returns to the No. 4 for JD Motorsports. This is Cram’s 12th Xfinity start of 2024, with his best finish being 22nd at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Garrett Smithley, who raced the No. 4 at Sonoma Raceway, moves back to JDM’s No. 6 entry. Smithley is making his 13th Xfinity start of the season.

SS-Green Light Racing continues its driver carousel in the Hawkeye State, as it puts Patrick Emerling back in its No. 07 entry.

SSGLR has yet to announce a driver for the No. 14.

Back in Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 machine, for the fourth time in 2024, is Daniel Dye. His best finish of the season is 20th at Dover Motor Speedway.

Brett Moffitt is driving the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing. Moffitt is racing his first Xfinity event since the 2023 season finale at Phoenix Raceway, where he finished 15th.

Sam Hunt Racing taps Corey Heim for the No. 26. Heim is making his seventh Xfinity start of 2024, with all seven being in this car.

Joey Gase is in the No. 35 for his own team, Joey Gase Motorsports. JGM is also fielding a second car, the No. 53, but its driver has not yet been announced.

For the first time in 2024, Ross Chastain is racing in the Xfinity Series. He is driving the No. 92 for DGM Racing.

The 2024 Hy-Vee Perks 250 will happen Saturday, June 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The race can be viewed on USA Network.