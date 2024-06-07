It may not be official until June 20, but it feels like Summer is already upon us in the racing world. That means more racing for everyone, including the stars of NASCAR.

We’ve seen the inverse so far this season. Stars of the short track world have made their presence known in the NASCAR scene, with drivers like Carson Kvapil, Brenden ‘Butterbean’ Queen and Kaden Honeycutt impressing in NASCAR’s lower levels.

But what about established NASCAR competitors returning to the grassroots playground? With extra seat time as valuable as ever, many current and former NASCAR competitors will be contesting short track races over the next few months.

If you want to watch them all, we’ve got your back. Here’s a list of the current and former NASCAR stars who have plans to jump behind the wheel of a late model this summer, to help you find your favorite drivers in the short track scene.

It’s hard not to start with the man who seemingly drives the grassroots world. From helping restore North Wilkesboro Speedway to his ownership role in the zMAX CARS Tour, Earnhardt has become a key figure in the short track scene. But when will we see him back behind the wheel?

We’ve already seen Earnhardt in his Late Model Stock car twice so far in 2024 – once at Florence Motor Speedway in February for the Icebreaker, and again at New River All American Speedway for their CARS Tour event.

A refreshing partnership continues. @DaleJr will carry the iconic Green No. 3 @SunDrop Camaro for the @CARSTour race at @FlorenceMSpdwy in August, and @sammysmithSS will bring Cherry Lemon Sun Drop to @NWBSpeedway in May piloting the No. 88 Camaro. pic.twitter.com/D39g7MJjxZ — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) April 9, 2024

It has been confirmed that Earnhardt will be back behind the wheel of the famed Sun Drop No. 3 at Florence when the CARS Tour comes to town on Labor Day weekend, the same weekend as the Southern 500. That race is scheduled for Friday, August 30. The track sits just 20 minutes south of Darlington Raceway.

But we should also see Earnhardt back in the car before August, though we don’t know where. Earnhardt told Frontstretch.com that he would be behind the wheel at the end of July. All signs point towards an appearance at Langley Speedway for July 20’s annual Hampton Heat.

From one CARS Tour owner to another. Harvick will return to the late model world this summer, jumping behind the wheel for the first time since his Cup Series retirement in 2023.

Harvick recently announced on his “Happy Hour” podcast that he would return to the drivers seat on Saturday, June 28 at Florida’s Five Flags Speedway. The event is an ASA-sanctioned Southern Super Series event, where Harvick will pilot a Busch Beer sponsored No. 62 Super Late Model.

Out of the booth and back behind the wheel!@KevinHarvick is racing for US at @5flagspeedway on June 28!



That No. 62 @BuschBeer car looks refreshing!!



🍻CHEERS Y’ALL!🍻



More info and More races 😉

➡️ https://t.co/3pLROn82so pic.twitter.com/3qqmJyRMtV — KHI_Racing (@KHI_Racing) June 4, 2024

Harvick also announced plans to return to the CARS Tour at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, August 3. He’ll pilot a Late Model Stock sponsored by Hunt Brothers Pizza.

Harvick’s lone CARS Tour start came at North Wilkesboro last year, when he finished 11th in a star-studded field.

Current Stewart-Haas Racing driver Josh Berry was originally slated to run the North Wilkesboro event back in May, but the postponement to August meant Berry was unavailable, opening the door for Harvick to jump back in.

Speaking of Berry…

His Late Model plans weren’t completely destroyed by the rain at North Wilkesboro.

The Cup Series rookie has already been behind the wheel of a Kevin Harvick Inc. Super Late Model at Hickory Motor Speedway, racing the ASA STARS National Tour event on the Thursday before the Coke 600.

That isn’t all he had planned, though. Berry recently announced he will be behind the wheel of a Pro Late Model at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Thursday, June 27.

￼

‼️ NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry to wheel the DFR + @HarrisonsUsa Pro Late Model at @nashvillefairgroundsspeedway for the Battle of Broadway 150 on 6/27! Let’s get it done, @joshberry! 😎🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/3ZdbM79rXj — DYLAN FETCHO RACING (@dylanfetchorace) May 31, 2024

Berry has teamed up with Dylan Fetcho Racing to race at Nashville in the Battle of Broadway 150.

He also has another start plan. During a media session at North Wilkesboro, Berry told Frontstretch.com that he plans to run the CARS Tour event at Hickory on Saturday, July 27, driving for KHI. The event serves as the series’ throwback event and includes a $10,000 payday to the winner.

Berry isn’t the only NASCAR star set to run at Nashville Fairgrounds. Trackhouse Racing’s Chastain will also be back behind the wheel of a Late Model when NASCAR comes to the region.

Trackhouse recently announced that Chastain would pilot a Tootsie’s-sponsored No. 1 in the event for Rackley W.A.R. Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge is a famous bar on lower Broadway, making the combination perfect for a race just minutes up the road.

NEWS: @RossChastain and @tootsiesnet are headed to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway!



He'll race in The Battle of Broadway 150 for @Rackley_WAR on Thursday, June 27.



DETAILS: https://t.co/36Rfa8b1In pic.twitter.com/8yRs9ePcLu — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) May 23, 2024

Chastain has already been behind the wheel of a Rackley late model once this year. The Floridian drove the No. 25 at Crisp Motorsports Park back in January, finishing seconding the 100-lap SpeedFest feature.

Another Cup Series star with short track plans is Legacy Motor Club’s Jones. The Michigander has a long history behind the wheel of a Super Late Model, with wins in the Snowball Derby back in 2012 and 2013 that helped jump-start his NASCAR career.

Jones returns to the grassroots scene on Wednesday, June 12, for the eighth-annual Money in the Bank at Berlin Raceway. The 150-lap Super Late Model event gives out $15,000 to the winner. Jones enters as the defending winner of the event after triumphing in 2023.

Throwback Thursday to last year's Money In The Bank race when Erik Jones made his way to Victory Lane!!



Will he be able to defend his title this year?!#wherespeedbelongs pic.twitter.com/A8qNZsV9nK — Berlin Raceway (@BerlinRaceway) June 6, 2024

Beyond Money in the Bank, nothing is confirmed for Jones. But it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Cup Series star back behind the wheel of a Super Late Model soon, potentially back at Berlin.

The Byron, M.I. native has been very successful at the track over the years, and this year’s Battle at Berlin 250 falls on Wednesday, August 7. Weekday races are always easier for the Cup drivers to attend, and the Battle at Berlin is a race Jones attended a year ago. Don’t be shocked if Jones is once again on the entry list.

Moving down to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, defending champion Custer is set to be in attendance at Thunder Road Speedbowl on Thursday, June 20, for the 45th annual Vermont Governor’s Cup.

The event serves as a prelude to NASCAR’s weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and is also the second leg of the track’s Squier Cup Late Model Triple Crown.

On Thursday June 20th, 2024 the reigning and defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion @ColeCuster, joins the stars of the Maplefields @irvingoil Late Model division for the 45th running of the Vermont Governor’s Cup presented by @Vermont_Lottery.



Don’t miss it!



Full event… pic.twitter.com/zSi4sZGagU — Thunder Road Speedbowl (@ThunderRoadVT) May 23, 2024

Custer will make his debut at the “Nation’s Site of Excitement” driving an Andy’s Frozen Custard sponsored car provided by Dale Shaw Racecars. Thunder Road is located in Barre, V.T., just a few hours north of Loudon, N.H.

Another Xfinity Series regular set to take on the late model stars is JR Motorsports’ Smith. Included in the Earnhardt Sun Drop announcement was that Smith would drive a Cherry Lemon Sun Drop No. 88 during All-Star week at North Wilkesboro.

Unfortunately, mother nature rained on the CARS Tour parade and the date was rescheduled to August 3.. While that ruined plans for Berry, Smith still intends to compete in the rescheduled event in his JRM Late Model Stock car.

Bummed we didn't get the race in last night, but we'll be back 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/sTbkjw7Ib1 — Sammy Smith (@sammysmithSS) May 16, 2024

Smith has competed in a Super Late Model at North Wilkesboro and finished fifth in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at the track in May. The CARS Tour event will be Smith’s first at the track in a Late Model Stock car.

Much like his JR Motorsports teammate Smith, Jones also had intentions of running the rained out North Wilkesboro CARS Tour event, albeit with a different team. Rather than piloting a JRM Late Model like Smith, Jones was behind the wheel of a Hawk McCall Motorsports No. 9.

Jones will be in action for the Hawk McCall team at both Hickory on July 27 and the rescheduled North Wilkesboro on August 3 in the CARS Tour.

𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: Brandon Jones, a full-time #NASCAR @XfinityRacing competitor, will run three CARS Tour events this year for Hawk McCall Motorsports. @CARSTour X @BrandonJonesRac



𝗗𝗘𝗧𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗦 ⬇️ https://t.co/FSBwh6l9e3 — Racing America (@RacingAmerica) April 24, 2024

The pairing has already run one CARS Tour event so far in 2024. Jones competed at Ace Speedway back on May 9, rallying from a 21st-place start to come home 13th at night’s end.

Onto the Truck Series. A pair of ThorSport Racing teammates have late model races on their summer schedules.

First up – Majeski. The Wisconsinite is a well-renowned short track racer and makes it a point to revisit the discipline throughout every season.

Majeski is slated to compete in the ASA STARS National Tour double header coming up on June 14 and June 16. The first event -The Capital 200 – takes place at Madison International Speedway, while the Father’s Day 100 is set to be contested at the Milwaukee Mile.

Beyond that, Majeski also intends to compete in the 45th annual Slinger Nationals at Slinger Speedway. The crown jewel Super Late Model event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 9.

Majeski already has three wins behind the wheel of a Super Late Model in 2024.

Moving over to the other ThorSport driver, Garcia has his own Super Late Model plans in place for the summer. Like Majeski, they’re already in action, too. Garcia has already made multiple Super Late Model starts in 2024 for FR8 Racing.

Garcia plans to run both ASA STARS events at Madison and Milwaukee in for FR8 Racing in the No. 35.

4th tonight with our @fr8_racing @FordPerformance hot rod. Solid weekend overall for this group! Thankful to drive fast race cars. pic.twitter.com/PRN0b9I4ZI — Jake Garcia (@JakeGarcia35) April 28, 2024

The two races take place as a Wisconsin double header for ASA, with the two tracks separated by just under an hour and a half.

The final driver on this list is Garcia’s FR8 Racing teammate, Elliott. The Georgian comes in as the last driver on this list for one reason – nothing is confirmed yet.

The 2020 Cup Series champion has been behind the wheel of the FR8 Racing No. 9 twice in 2024, finishing sixth at New Smyrna back in February and blowing a motor while running second at Hickory in May.

To this point, Elliott and FR8 have confirmed no such plans to race this summer, but the teams schedule on their website may say otherwise.

Excited to get back in the @fr8_racing super late model car on Thursday May 23rd at Hickory Motor Speedway. Y’all come check it out if you’re around!👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/kON41h8l8Y — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) May 18, 2024

Both the Slinger Nationals on July 9 and the Battle at Berlin on August 7 are listed on the team’s schedule with driver TBA. In contrast, Garcia’s schedule is filled out well down to November.

With both events running on weekdays, both are possible for Elliott to attend should he have no midweek obligations. The Hendrick Motorsports ace was in attendance for the Battle at Berlin in 2023, so it won’t be a shock if he fills those schedule holes soon on the FR8 website.