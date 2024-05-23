Race Weekend Central
Bringing the Heat: The DeHardest Indy 500 Preview

Trey Lyle, Bryan Nolen, Christopher DeHarde and Anthony Damcott

On this episode of Bringing The Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Frontstretch NTT IndyCar Series writer Christopher DeHarde to preview the Indianapolis 500.

They discuss Kyle Larson’s chances in the first half of the double, whether it is Team Penske’s race to lose and some under-the-radar drivers to look at to possibly drink the milk on Sunday.

After the Indy 500 preview, Trey Lyle takes over for Nolen and is joined by Anthony Damcott to discuss the punishment for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after the fight last weekend at the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race. Then there’s talk of the announcement of the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame class that happened this week.

Plus, the guys react to Stenhouse’s comments before the fight and debate that if Kyle Busch saw a replay of the incident, would the fight have occurred?

The show wraps with a preview of the Coca-Cola 600 and a special shoutout to the track workers at North Wilkesboro.

Trey Lyle
bryannolentjrg
Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Christopherdeharde

Christopher DeHarde has covered IndyCar racing and the Road to Indy for various outlets since 2014. In addition to open wheel racing, DeHarde has also covered IMSA and various short track racing events around Indiana. Originally from New Orleans, DeHarde moved to the Indianapolis area in 2017 to further pursue a career as a motorsports writer.

Frontstretch.com

Anthony Damcott joined Frontstretch in March 2022. Currently, he is an editor and co-authors Fire on Fridays (Fridays); he is also the primary Truck Series reporter/writer. A proud West Virginia Wesleyan College alum from Akron, Ohio, Anthony is now a grad student. He is a theatre actor and fight-choreographer-in-training in his free time. He is a loyal fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Carolina Panthers, still hopeful for a championship at some point in his lifetime.

You can keep up with Anthony by following @AnthonyDamcott on Twitter.

