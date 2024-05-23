On this episode of Bringing The Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Frontstretch NTT IndyCar Series writer Christopher DeHarde to preview the Indianapolis 500.

They discuss Kyle Larson’s chances in the first half of the double, whether it is Team Penske’s race to lose and some under-the-radar drivers to look at to possibly drink the milk on Sunday.

After the Indy 500 preview, Trey Lyle takes over for Nolen and is joined by Anthony Damcott to discuss the punishment for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after the fight last weekend at the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race. Then there’s talk of the announcement of the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame class that happened this week.

Plus, the guys react to Stenhouse’s comments before the fight and debate that if Kyle Busch saw a replay of the incident, would the fight have occurred?

The show wraps with a preview of the Coca-Cola 600 and a special shoutout to the track workers at North Wilkesboro.

Watch the show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

