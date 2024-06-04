Kyle Weatherman Penalized After Portland

Kyle Weatherman has been penalized for making contact with another vehicle on pit road after the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway, NASCAR announced June 4.

Weatherman was fined $25,000 for an infraction regarding Sections 4.4.B&D of the NASCAR Member Code of Contact, which discusses “contact with another vehicle on pit road after the race.”

Per FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, Weatherman ran into Ryan Sieg.

The No. 91 placed 25th in the race.

The penalty was the only one listed for both the Portland and World Wide Technology Raceway events.