Kyle Weatherman Penalized After Portland

Kyle Weatherman has been penalized for making contact with another vehicle on pit road after the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway, NASCAR announced June 4.
Weatherman was fined $25,000 for an infraction regarding Sections 4.4.B&D of the NASCAR Member Code of Contact, which discusses “contact with another vehicle on pit road after the race.”
Per FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, Weatherman ran into Ryan Sieg.
The No. 91 placed 25th in the race.
The penalty was the only one listed for both the Portland and World Wide Technology Raceway events.
About the author
Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor and involved with photos, social media and news editing. A California native, Joy was raised watching motorsports and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.
