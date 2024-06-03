Entry List: 2024 Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Sonoma Raceway for its 14th race of 2024, and there are 39 cars for 38 spots.

One team will miss the race, barring any entry list changes.

Thomas Annunziata will attempt his Xfinity debut in the No. 6 for JD Motorsports. Annunziata competes full time in the Trans Am Series, and he drove the No. 44 in the ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway and at Talladega Superspeedway.

Alex Labbe is driving the No. 07 for SS-Green Light Racing. This is Labbe’s second Xfinity attempt of 2024, as he previously drove the No. 35 at Circuit of the Americas for Joey Gase Racing.

Behind the wheel of SSGLR’s second entry, the No. 14, is Brad Perez. This is Perez’s 11th career Xfinity attempt, and he is hoping to make his ninth start. He finished 18th in Alpha Prime Racing’s No. 45 at COTA.

Boris Said is in the No. 17 for Hendrick Motorsports. Said is looking to make his first Xfinity race since 2021.

Joe Gibbs Racing has Ty Gibbs in the No. 19. It’s Gibbs’ third Xfinity start of 2024 and second in the No. 19.

JGR also taps John Hunter Nemechek for its No. 20 entry. Nemechek has made six Xfinity starts in 2024 to date, five in the No. 20 and once for Sam Hunt Racing’s No. 26. He has one win this season, which came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ed Jones moves from Sam Hunt Racing’s No. 24 to the No. 26 for this week’s race. Jones finished fifth in the No. 24 at Portland International Raceway.

Sage Karam, who raced Hunt’s No. 26 at Portland, moves to the No. 35 for Gase.

DGM Racing’s No. 92 returns to the hands of Josh Bilicki.

The 2024 Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 will be contested on Saturday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the event on FOX Sports 1.