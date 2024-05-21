Josh Bilicki Running Multiple Xfinity Races for JGR

Josh Bilicki has joined Joe Gibbs Racing for multiple NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, JGR announced May 21.
Bilicki will drive the No. 19 starting at Portland International Raceway.
“This is a huge opportunity for me and my partners,” Bilicki said in a team release. “I’ve been blessed to race for a lot of teams but given JGR’s reputation in the Xfinity Series, I’m particularly excited to see what we can accomplish in their equipment.”
“Josh brings a unique skillset to our program that is going to be particularly valuable for us with our road course efforts” Steve deSouza, JGR’s Xfinity evp, added. “We’re looking forward to having him in the car as our No. 19 GR Supra continues its owner’s championship campaign.”
Bilicki, a veteran sports car and road racer, also drives part time for DGM Racing and finished 22nd in his most recent event last weekend at Darlington Speedway.
He has competed at all levels of NASCAR since 2016 and accumulated two top-10 finishes in the Xfinity Series with one coming at another road course, Road America.
The rest of Bilicki’s slate with JGR has not been announced.
