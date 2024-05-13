Race Weekend Central
Nascar Cup Series car of Kyle Larson leading a pack of cars around a turn at Kansas Speedway, NKP

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

NASCAR to Implement In-Season Tournament in 2025

Kevin Nix

NASCAR will introduce an in-season tournament in 2025, TNT Sports, NASCAR and Amazon Prime Video announced May 13.

The tournament will span five races on TNT Sports and will fit within the existing NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule.

Over these five races, 32 drivers will compete head-to-head in a bracket-style tournament, with the winner receiving a $1 million prize after the fifth race.

“We want it to be pretty simple, since it is kind of a race within a race,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Media and Productions, of the tournament concept. “This bracket-style format seemed simple enough, seemed easily explainable. And the other piece that we wanted to do is focus on the drivers in particular to the extent that we can create rivalries or storylines from a head-to-head perspective.”

Seeding for the tournament will be determined in the final three races of Amazon Prime Video’s broadcast coverage. TNT Sports’ coverage will begin the first race after APV’s final event.

“The in-season tournament will provide a new engagement experience for fans during an important stretch of the NASCAR schedule,” Charlie Neiman, Prime Video head of sports partnerships, said in a statement. “We are excited to help drive innovation within the sport and add a dynamic element to increase competition among the drivers.”

Both TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video were introduced as part of the new media rights deal beginning in 2025. Both companies will broadcast five races each over the middle of the NASCAR season.

About the author

kjnix
4 Comments
Drew

That will create some backlash from the fans and the others and I don’t like it at all.

1
0
Reply
Bill B

I find it hard to believe that it will be anything more than a minor distraction.

1
0
Reply
wildcatsfan2016

is this the same idea as the dash for cash thing used in the trucks I think?

1
0
Reply
Bobby DK

Should call it the Winston Million!! Oh wait.

0
0
Reply
