Mike Leffingwell responds to Deepdive video

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas interviews Mike Leffingwell after the release of the deep dive into Leffingwell’s career and life after racing.
Leffingwell sheds light on another attempt that he made in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2002 and addresses what happened with Nashville Bike Week and the Lake Ozark Festival.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been followed NASCAR since 2006.
