Happy Hour: Could a Wild Finish Set Up a Wild Week in NASCAR?

Trey Lyle, Davey Segal, Caleb Barnes and Michael Massie

On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie, Davey Segal and Caleb Barnes discuss how NASCAR can once again add more emphasis to mile-and-a-half tracks after the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history at Kansas Speedway.

The quartet talk about the news that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join Amazon Prime and Warner Bros. Discovery and the impact that that will have on the platforms as well as NASCAR as a whole.

Then, it’s time for Silly Season speculation, as the guys get into whether Stewart-Haas Racing could be downsizing and Front Row Motorsports expanding. Is Ryan Preece going to be out of a ride?

The guys project how great the month of May could be for both Kyle Larson and McLaren after both picked up wins on Sunday (May 5) to start the month off undefeated. Can both Larson and McLaren run the table?

Finally, Throwback Weekend has lost some luster in recent years. The guys come of with ways to rejuvenate the event.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

Trey Lyle
segaldavey
Davey is in his fifth season with Frontstretch and currently serves as a multimedia editor and reporter. He authors the "NASCAR Mailbox" column, spearheads the site's video content and hosts the Frontstretch Podcast weekly. He's covered the K&N Pro Series and ARCA extensively for NASCAR.com and currently serves as an associate producer for SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and production assistant for NBC Sports Washington.

calebbarnes924
Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

